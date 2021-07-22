News / Inverness Missing Inverness woman traced safe and well By Ellie Milne July 22, 2021, 2:36 pm A 51-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Kinmylies area of Inverness five days ago has now been found. Michelle Williamson was reported missing on Saturday, July, 17, and officers launched an appeal to help trace her. Police have now confirmed that she has been found safe and well and thanked the public for their assistance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing Aberdeen man, 64, Andrew Goldie traced safe and well Aberdeen family ‘cry happy tears’ after cat that was missing for over two years returns Missing Muir of Ord man traced safe and well Met Police under ‘significant pressure’ due to volume of missing person reports