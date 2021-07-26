Inverness hotel begins to take shape as construction works progress

Construction of a multi-million pound Inverness hotel is beginning to take shape as the first block of rooms are craned onto the site.

Contractors are working around the clock to create a new 175-bed hotel on the banks of the Ness.

The four-star Marriott, masterminded by Dutch developer Vastint Hospitality, will breathe new life on the grounds of the city’s former swimming pool which lay vacant for more than two decades.

Ground works on the Glebe Street site got under way in March; more than two years after the development was approved by Highland councillors.

Four months on, the hotel is beginning to come to life, with the first block of rooms installed onsite.

Progression of construction works mark a major milestone for Dutch developer Vastint Hospitality following a serious of setbacks in bringing their vision to life.

History of Inverness Swimming Pool

Inverness swimming pool opened its doors to the public in July 1936.

The leisure facility served the community for decades before being demolished in 2000.

The controversial Marriott Hotel development is the first to be granted planning approval on the Glebe Street plot.

Highland councillors agreed to put their reservations aside in December 2019 to grant planning permission for construction of the extensive development.

Proposals for the hotel were knocked back by members of the south planning committee following concerns for the designs and scale of the hotel.

Councillors describing the hotel as “hideous” and “absolute bogging”.

Appalled by the decision, the developer appealed the decision, however it was upheld by the Scottish Government reporter RW Maslin on the grounds that it did not conform to the agreed local development plan.

Determined to breathe new life into the city centre site, the Dutch developers lodged fresh plans following a year-long review.

Read more:

The new design saw a reduction in the height of the hotel by one floor and alterations to a pitched roof.

Highland councillors approved the development, optimistic it would “generate economic activity” in the area.