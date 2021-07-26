Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Inverness

Inverness hotel begins to take shape as construction works progress

By Michelle Henderson
July 26, 2021, 4:33 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 4:50 pm
Contractors are working around the clock to create a new 175-bed hotel on the banks of the Ness.
Construction of a multi-million pound Inverness hotel is beginning to take shape as the first block of rooms are craned onto the site.

The four-star Marriott, masterminded by Dutch developer Vastint Hospitality, will breathe new life on the grounds of the city’s former swimming pool which lay vacant for more than two decades.

The new hotel is beginning to take shape as construction works on the site of the former swimming pool progress.

Ground works on the Glebe Street site got under way in March; more than two years after the development was approved by Highland councillors.

Four months on, the hotel is beginning to come to life, with the first block of rooms installed onsite.

Progression of construction works mark a major milestone for Dutch developer Vastint Hospitality following a serious of setbacks in bringing their vision to life.

History of Inverness Swimming Pool

Inverness swimming pool opened its doors to the public in July 1936.

The leisure facility served the community for decades before being demolished in 2000.

The controversial Marriott Hotel development is the first to be granted planning approval on the Glebe Street plot.

Highland councillors agreed to put their reservations aside in December 2019 to grant planning permission for construction of the extensive development.

Proposals for the hotel were knocked back by members of the south planning committee following concerns for the designs and scale of the hotel.

The hotel is the first development to be granted planning approval on the city centre site following the demolition of the swimming pool in 2000.

Councillors describing the hotel as “hideous” and “absolute bogging”.

Appalled by the decision, the developer appealed the decision, however it was upheld by the Scottish Government reporter RW Maslin on the grounds that it did not conform to the agreed local development plan.

Determined to breathe new life into the city centre site, the Dutch developers lodged fresh plans following a year-long review.

The new design saw a reduction in the height of the hotel by one floor and alterations to a pitched roof.

Highland councillors approved the development, optimistic it would “generate economic activity” in the area.

