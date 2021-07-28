Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021
News / Inverness

Woman admits firearms charge over handbag pepper spray

By Jenni Gee
July 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Inverness Sheriff Court
An Inverness woman caught with pepper spray in her handbag has been fined £400.

Ruth Wardhaugh, 54, of Craigton Avenue, pleaded guilty to possessing the prohibited weapon at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Fiscal depute Alex Swain told the court Wardhaugh’s car had been stopped by police on Anderson Street in Inverness just after 3pm on July 3 2018. The officers then proceeded to caution her and detain her for a drugs search.

Drugs search uncovered weapon

She said: “During the course of the search the item named in the charge, which was what appeared to be pepper spray, was found within her handbag.”

An investigation later confirmed that the weapon contained the irritant capsaicin.

Gary Miller, mitigating, explained the item had been a gift to his client but accepted that her “ignorance as to the nature of it” was no excuse for possessing it, hence her guilty plea.

Sheriff Iain Cruickshank fined Wardhaugh £400 and granted a motion for forfeiture of the weapon.

