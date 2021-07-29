Police appeal for missing Inverness schoolgirl Sarah Flint

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing Inverness teenager.

Sarah Flint was last seen at around 4.15pm in the South Kessock area of Inverness on Wednesday, July 28.

The 14-year-old has been described as 5ft 2ins, of slim build and with long brown hair, which is currently dyed pink.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey hoody and black leggings.

Anyone with information that may help locate Sarah can contact police on 101 or on their website quoting incident number PS 20210728-1733.