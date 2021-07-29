Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021
News / Inverness

Police appeal for missing Inverness schoolgirl Sarah Flint

By Denny Andonova
July 29, 2021, 12:16 pm Updated: July 29, 2021, 3:27 pm
Sarah Flint has been missing since yesterday.
Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing Inverness teenager.

Sarah Flint was last seen at around 4.15pm in the South Kessock area of Inverness on Wednesday, July 28.

The 14-year-old has been described as 5ft 2ins, of slim build and with long brown hair, which is currently dyed pink.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey hoody and black leggings.

Anyone with information that may help locate Sarah can contact police on 101 or on their website quoting incident number PS 20210728-1733.

