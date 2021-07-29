Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021
News / Inverness

Highland man sent disgusting sex video to woman posing as a child

By David Love
July 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man downloaded and distributed videos of children being sexually abused then sent disgusting messages to an undercover paedophile hunter.

Anthony Williams, 55, thought he was communicating with a young teenage girl when he sent a video of himself performing a sex act.

Williams, who previously lived in Kenneth Street, Inverness, but is understood to be now living in Drumnadrochit, was arrest by police and has now appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court, where he admitted causing a person pretending to be a child a sexual communication, attempting to cause an older child to look at sexual images and communicating indecently.

He also pleaded guilty to downloading and distributing indecent images of children at a house in Chattan Avenue, Inverness between September and October 2019.

The court was told that a volunteer member of a paedophile hunter group posed as a 12-year-old girl called Sophie on social media and was communicating with Williams.

‘A relief to him that he was caught’

The messages became increasingly sexualised and he said he wanted to meet her, fiscal depute Susan Love said.

During this time, Williams was also sexually communicating with a woman posing as 13-year-old called Amber, asking her for intimate photographs and sending her the video of him performing a sex act.

After Williams was arrested, his mobile phone was examined and the obscene videos were found and that they had been distributed.

Sentence was deferred until August 31 for a background report and Williams was placed on the Sex Offender’s Register. His bail was continued by Sheriff Margaret Neilson who warned him that jail was a possibility.

Defence solicitor advocate Shahid Latif told the Sheriff he would reserve his comments until then but added for his client “it was a matter of relief to him that he was caught”.

