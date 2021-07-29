Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Mountain Warehouse to open new store at busy Inverness retail park

By Michelle Henderson
July 29, 2021, 5:07 pm Updated: July 29, 2021, 5:22 pm
Mountain Warehouse is expected to open in the coming days.
Mountain Warehouse is expected to open in the coming days.

A new branch of outdoors shop Mountain Warehouse is expected to open in Inverness next week.

The chain has swooped on a long-empty unit at Inverness Retail and Business Park, which had previously been earmarked for a new restaurant.

However, Mountain Warehouse has signalled that the opening is imminent by erecting their signs outside.

It will be the chain’s second branch in Inverness, with the first on High Street.

The new 4,397 square foot store will open its doors to customers on Monday.

It is not yet known how many jobs the move will create.

Retail park owners have welcomed Mountain Warehouse to the site.

Mountain Warehouse founder, Mark Neale, said: “We’re proud to be opening our newest Mountain Warehouse store in Inverness this summer, and excited to share our passion for adventure and great value outdoor gear for all the family with this community.”

Newest addition to the park

Park owners British Land said they look forward to welcoming the retailer to the site.

A spokeswoman for British Land, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Mountain Warehouse to Inverness Retail Park. They will join a diverse range of retailers including Next, The Range and Pets at Home.”

Mountain Warehouse becomes the latest company to begin trading at the busy shopping park.

Wren Kitchens opened their doors to customers earlier this year, taking up residence in the unit previously occupied by Mother Care.

The range opened its doors to customers in June 2019 taking over the former premises of DIY giant Homebase.

The Range also opened their first store in the north two years ago at the Inverness-based park providing dozens of local jobs.

The retailer aimed to breathe new life into the derelict unit once home to DIY giant Homebase.

A total of 97 members of staff were recruited prior to their opening in June 2019, with 24 permanent positions, three full-time and 21 part-time positions having been allocated, as well as a further 13 temporary part-time contracts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]