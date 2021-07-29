Mountain Warehouse to open new store at busy Inverness retail park

A new branch of outdoors shop Mountain Warehouse is expected to open in Inverness next week.

The chain has swooped on a long-empty unit at Inverness Retail and Business Park, which had previously been earmarked for a new restaurant.

However, Mountain Warehouse has signalled that the opening is imminent by erecting their signs outside.

It will be the chain’s second branch in Inverness, with the first on High Street.

The new 4,397 square foot store will open its doors to customers on Monday.

It is not yet known how many jobs the move will create.

Mountain Warehouse founder, Mark Neale, said: “We’re proud to be opening our newest Mountain Warehouse store in Inverness this summer, and excited to share our passion for adventure and great value outdoor gear for all the family with this community.”

Newest addition to the park

Park owners British Land said they look forward to welcoming the retailer to the site.

A spokeswoman for British Land, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Mountain Warehouse to Inverness Retail Park. They will join a diverse range of retailers including Next, The Range and Pets at Home.”

Mountain Warehouse becomes the latest company to begin trading at the busy shopping park.

Wren Kitchens opened their doors to customers earlier this year, taking up residence in the unit previously occupied by Mother Care.

The Range also opened their first store in the north two years ago at the Inverness-based park providing dozens of local jobs.

The retailer aimed to breathe new life into the derelict unit once home to DIY giant Homebase.

A total of 97 members of staff were recruited prior to their opening in June 2019, with 24 permanent positions, three full-time and 21 part-time positions having been allocated, as well as a further 13 temporary part-time contracts.