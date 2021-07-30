News / Highlands Inverness schoolgirl Sarah Flint traced safe and well by police By Craig Munro July 30, 2021, 12:15 pm Sarah Flint had last been seen on Wednesday afternoon Inverness schoolgirl Sarah Flint, who was reported missing from the city yesterday, has been traced safe and well by police. The 14-year-old had previously last been seen in the South Kessock area on Wednesday afternoon, and an appeal was issued on Thursday morning. Officers confirmed he has been traced, and thanked the public for their help in a post on the Highlands and Islands Police Division Facebook page. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police appeal for missing Aberdeenshire man Mark Russell Police appeal for missing Inverness schoolgirl Sarah Flint Signs declaring controversial Inverness art project ‘vandalism’ reported to police by Highland Council Missing Elgin man Alan Reid traced safe and well