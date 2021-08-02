Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Pensioner who stabbed pal in the neck avoids prison sentence

By David Love
August 2, 2021, 5:00 pm
Inverness Justice Centre
A pensioner who stabbed his friend in the neck when they fell out after a day drinking cider and whisky has been spared jail.

Former gamekeeper Duncan Mackenzie had phoned his pal to get him a bottle of whisky while he was at the local shop before inviting him into his Gairloch home to share the spirit alongside some tins of cider.

The friends shared drinks in Mackenzie’s one-bed council home throughout the afternoon and well into the evening of January 25 this year.

But things turned sour around midnight when a heated exchange of words between the pair ended in Mackenzie, 71, stabbing his pal.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir previously told Inverness Sheriff Court: “During the altercation, Mackenzie made his way through to his bedroom before returning with a ‘Commando’ style knife. He then put the knife to (his friend’s) throat. (His friend) said: ‘You won’t do it, you are all mouth, you.’

“At this point, Mackenzie stabbed him once to the front centre of his neck. Realising he was bleeding, (his friend) immediately used his mobile phone to dial 999 while Mackenzie sat back in a chair. (His friend) was advised to apply pressure to the wound.”

Mr Weir said that an ambulance arrived about 12.30 am where the crew found the victim conscious and holding a heavily bloodstained towel to his neck.

But police saw blood on the carpet and Mackenzie was arrested. The knife was found hidden in a wellington boot. The victim suffered a 2cm wide wound but it did not require stitching, although a vein had been cut.

‘Alcohol is a significant problem for you’

Mackenzie admitted assault to injury and danger of life.

His defence solicitor Duncan Henderson said his client was not in good health. He added: “This is his third crime involving alcohol and he has an ongoing problem. But he has now sought help.”

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald imposed two years of supervision plus alcohol treatment for the same period as an alternative to custody.

She explained: “Alcohol is a significant problem for you. I could sentence you to a period of prison. You have pled guilty to stabbing your friend in the neck to the danger of his life.

“Fortunately for you and your friend, the wound was not deep and did not require stitches.”

She also banned Mackenzie, of Burnside Terrace, Gairloch, from seeing his pal or entering his home.

 

