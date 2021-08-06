Mum illegally claimed more than £10,000 in benefits

A fraudster who illegally received more than £10,000 in benefits has been given the chance to repay the cash.

Laura Frost, 37, had previously admitted fraudulently receiving £6,004.25 of income support and £4,255.15 in housing benefits between April 24 2018 and September 22 2019.

Fiscal depute David Morton said she had failed to declare she was cohabiting but still made claims as a single parent.