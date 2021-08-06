News / Inverness Mum illegally claimed more than £10,000 in benefits By David Love August 6, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 6, 2021, 10:13 am Laura Frost appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court A fraudster who illegally received more than £10,000 in benefits has been given the chance to repay the cash. Laura Frost, 37, had previously admitted fraudulently receiving £6,004.25 of income support and £4,255.15 in housing benefits between April 24 2018 and September 22 2019. Fiscal depute David Morton said she had failed to declare she was cohabiting but still made claims as a single parent. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]