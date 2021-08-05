Hairdresser and two beauty salons in Inverness raided by thieves

A hairdressers and two beauty salons in Inverness have been targeted by thieves.

Hundreds of pounds worth of beauty products, cash and iPads were taken in the overnight raid on Heather’s Hair Design, House of Beauty and Too Glam.

It is believed the culprits forced their way through the door of the adjoining businesses on Millburn Road some time after 7.30pm on Monday.

Now the business owners are urging other small shops in the area to be vigilant, and said the incident was an “added stress” as they emerge from Covid.

Heather Davidson, who runs Heather’s Hair Design, said her staff were now “on edge”.

“We have been closed for nine months and only opened back up in April,” she said.

“They were determined to get in as they had to fight to get the door open – it is hard to get into.

“It really has been very hard because the business is like a second home to a lot of the girls, and so to feel like someone has come through and taken stuff has left us all uneasy.”

‘You just never think this could happen’

Police are investigating the thefts and have estimated that around £400-£500 in cash was taken along with various items worth around £500.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and receiving CCTV footage.

Kirsty Reid, owner of House of Beauty, said: “Jenny who owns Too Glam was the firs person in on Tuesday morning, and discovered the door had been broken into and that a number of items had been taken including the iPads that are used for Covid consultations.

“You just never think this could happen. We have never had any bother on this road before and we usually stay late nights so it has come as a bit of a shock to everyone.”

Ms Davidson urged other businesses in the area to be mindful of their security and on the lookout for anything suspicious.

She added: “I would like to say to any other small businesses in the area to be more vigilant and to be more cautious as this could happen to them too.”

Detective Constable Gary Hines, of Inverness CID, said: “A number of businesses have been entered overnight and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 0753 of Tuesday, August 3, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.