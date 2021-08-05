Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021
News / Inverness

Hairdresser and two beauty salons in Inverness raided by thieves

By Ross Hempseed
August 5, 2021, 5:26 pm Updated: August 5, 2021, 5:27 pm
Post Thumbnail

A hairdressers and two beauty salons in Inverness have been targeted by thieves.

Hundreds of pounds worth of beauty products, cash and iPads were taken in the overnight raid on Heather’s Hair Design, House of Beauty and Too Glam.

It is believed the culprits forced their way through the door of the adjoining businesses on Millburn Road some time after 7.30pm on Monday.

Now the business owners are urging other small shops in the area to be vigilant, and said the incident was an “added stress” as they emerge from Covid.

Heather Davidson, who runs Heather’s Hair Design, said her staff were now “on edge”.

“We have been closed for nine months and only opened back up in April,” she said.

“They were determined to get in as they had to fight to get the door open – it is hard to get into.

“It really has been very hard because the business is like a second home to a lot of the girls, and so to feel like someone has come through and taken stuff has left us all uneasy.”

‘You just never think this could happen’

Police are investigating the thefts and have estimated that around £400-£500 in cash was taken along with various items worth around £500.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and receiving CCTV footage.

Kirsty Reid, owner of House of Beauty, said: “Jenny who owns Too Glam was the firs person in on Tuesday morning, and discovered the door had been broken into and that a number of items had been taken including the iPads that are used for Covid consultations.

“You just never think this could happen. We have never had any bother on this road before and we usually stay late nights so it has come as a bit of a shock to everyone.”

Ms Davidson urged other businesses in the area to be mindful of their security and on the lookout for anything suspicious.

She added: “I would like to say to any other small businesses in the area to be more vigilant and to be more cautious as this could happen to them too.”

Detective Constable Gary Hines, of Inverness CID, said: “A number of businesses have been entered overnight and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 0753 of Tuesday, August 3, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

