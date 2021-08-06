Piping Inverness return in 2022 to bring economic boost

After a two-year break the skirl of pipes will return once again in 2022 for Piping Inverness.

The event, which incorporates the European Pipe Band Championships, has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, Inverness only had a three-year contract to host the contest until 2021.

However, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has now granted a two-year extension until 2023 to make up for the lost years.

Piping pound to boost Inverness

More than 17,500 people and 100 pipe bands from across the world attended the inaugural Piping Inverness at Bught Park in 2019.

Now it is hoped similar crowds will return for Piping Inverness in 2022 to help the city’s Covid recovery.

Les Kidger, director of organisers LCC Live, said: “It’s been a difficult couple of years for the event and music industry, but we do see light at the end of the tunnel and are therefore making plans for a series of events and concerts next summer, including Piping Inverness.

“Piping Inverness was first brought to the city in 2019, and we’d hoped to deliver it again in 2020 and 2021, but due to the pandemic, that wasn’t to be.

“We’re excited to be talking about Piping Inverness again, and we’re working closely with The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association to ensure we can deliver the event as safely as we can in 2022 and 2023.”

Kevin Reilly, chairman of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: “LCC Live delivered one of the best piping events we’ve ever hosted, and we’re extremely excited to announce that the European Pipe Band Championships are back in the Highlands in 2022.

“There’s no better feeling than seeing and hearing the hundreds of pipe bands that descend to compete in major competitions.”

Piping to bring back city “vibrancy”

Competitors from as far as Australia and the US travelled to the Highlands for the inaugural event alongside bands from across Scotland.

Groups booked accommodation in the city with friends and family while the event also attracted people into the city.

It is hoped the return of Piping Inverness in 2022 will bring similar excitement.

Inverness provost Helen Carmichael said: “Not only will Piping Inverness 2022 bring significant economic benefit to the city, but it is going to be a chance to really showcase our city and the surrounding Highlands to visitors from around the world.

“After the restrictions of Covid-19, this really provides an exciting opportunity to give our businesses and residents a much-needed boost and to get back the vibrancy we have all missed.

“Inverness is well placed to receive both competitors and the many visitors that will come, and we welcome the chance to offer the special warm Highland hospitality we are known for.”

Mike Smith, manager of Inverness Bid, said: “Given the scale and numbers attending, this major event will again both raise the profile of the city of Inverness as a venue for major events as well as benefiting the Inverness economy.”

Piping Inverness 2022 will be held on Saturday, June 25