Man assaulted public and police after losing jacket at British Legion

A man who kicked off in a town’s Royal British Legion before assaulting the police officers who turned up to arrest him has avoided jail.

Brett Sinclair, 30, of Woodend Terrace, Grantown-on-Spey, was instead ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work at his sentencing for a string of offences including assault and assaulting a police constable.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Sinclair went to the establishment to have a drink with colleagues but ended up “very heavily under the influence of alcohol”.