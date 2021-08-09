Thug’s boast to police after vicious double attack

A thug brutally attacked two men leaving them covered in blood then boasted to police: “I made a good job of them, didn’t I?”

Charles Maclennan – who has a horrendous history of violent assaults – battered the pair at a property in Culloden.

One of his victims was asleep on the sofa when the attack began and the other was chased through the house.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Maclennan, 37, had received a threatening phone call the night before the assaults on May 17.

Defence lawyer Gordon Nicol said Maclennan, whose address was given as Inverness Prison, arrived at the property in Galloway Drive to find the man accused of making the threats sleeping on the couch.

“The red mist descended and he lost the plot,” Mr Nicol told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank. “He accepts he shouldn’t have done it.”

Unleashed a flurry of punches

The court was told Maclennan punched one man several times as he lay asleep before turning his attention to the other.

Maclennan unleashed a flurry of punches to the man’s face in the living room and followed him into the kitchen, where more were inflicted.

He then attacked the blood-soaked man a third time when he fled back into the living room.

When Maclennan was arrested by police a short time later, he boasted: “I made a good job of them, didn’t I?”

He then told the officers he knew their faces, he would find them when they were off duty and assault them, fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court.

Sheriff Cruickshank said Maclennan had a “horrendous record of previous convictions, including numerous for assault” and sentenced him to 18 months in jail.

But he backdated the sentence to May 18 when Maclennan, who admitted two assaults to injury and one charge of threatening behaviour, was remanded.