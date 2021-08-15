News / Inverness Missing teen from Inverness traced safe and well By Lauren Taylor August 15, 2021, 1:11 pm Sarah Flint has been found safe and well Inverness teen, Sarah Flint, who was reported missing from Inverness yesterday has been traced safe and well by police. The 14-year-old had previously last been seen in the Merkinch area of the city just before 9pm on Thursday August 12. Officers confirmed he has been traced, and thanked the public for their help in a post on the Highlands and Islands Police Division Facebook page. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing Inverness man found safe and well Appeal to trace man missing from Inverness Appeal to trace teen girl missing from Inverness George Rodgers: Inverness mourns newsagent and grandson of Chelsea legend