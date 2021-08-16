Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Inverness

Thieves posing as police officers make off with man’s personal items and cash in Inverness

By Lauren Taylor
August 16, 2021, 7:40 pm Updated: August 16, 2021, 7:54 pm
Two men pretended to be police officers before making off with a man's personal items
A man was approached by two men who claimed to be officers before they ransacked his car at the Inverness Leisure Centre car park.

The 42-year-old was approached by the men who claimed to be police officers needing to search his car at around 8.20pm on Sunday August 15.

They made off with a number of his personal possessions and cash.

The first man is described as white, around 5ft 7in with a slim build and short dark hair. He was wearing a bright coloured t-shirt and jeans.

The second man is describes as being around 5ft 9in with a stocky build and scruffy dark hair. He was wearing a blue jacket at the time.

Both men spoke with Scottish accents.

Police are appealing for information about the theft which took place in the car park at Bught Lane.

Detective Sergeant Joanna Macleod said: “It is particularly disturbing to see that the victim’s trust in the police was taken advantage of by these two fraudsters, only for them to ransack his car. We are carrying out extensive inquiries to identify the pair, so they can be brought to justice.”

She urged anyone with information about the incident or anyone with potential dashcam footage to get in touch with the police on 101.

Det Sgt Macleod added: “At this time, I’d also ask the public to remain vigilant. If anyone approaches you, claiming to be a member of Police Scotland, please ensure that you ask to see some form of identification.”

