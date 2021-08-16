Thieves posing as police officers make off with man’s personal items and cash in Inverness

A man was approached by two men who claimed to be officers before they ransacked his car at the Inverness Leisure Centre car park.

The 42-year-old was approached by the men who claimed to be police officers needing to search his car at around 8.20pm on Sunday August 15.

They made off with a number of his personal possessions and cash.

The first man is described as white, around 5ft 7in with a slim build and short dark hair. He was wearing a bright coloured t-shirt and jeans.

The second man is describes as being around 5ft 9in with a stocky build and scruffy dark hair. He was wearing a blue jacket at the time.

Both men spoke with Scottish accents.

Police are appealing for information about the theft which took place in the car park at Bught Lane.

Detective Sergeant Joanna Macleod said: “It is particularly disturbing to see that the victim’s trust in the police was taken advantage of by these two fraudsters, only for them to ransack his car. We are carrying out extensive inquiries to identify the pair, so they can be brought to justice.”

She urged anyone with information about the incident or anyone with potential dashcam footage to get in touch with the police on 101.

Det Sgt Macleod added: “At this time, I’d also ask the public to remain vigilant. If anyone approaches you, claiming to be a member of Police Scotland, please ensure that you ask to see some form of identification.”