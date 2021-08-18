Inverness carers recognised for their efforts during the pandemic

Inverness carers have been rewarded for their ‘commitment, compassion and resilience’ in tackling the Covid pandemic.

Highland Home Carers (HHC) has rewarded frontline workers with bonuses of up to £1,000 as a thank you for their efforts over the last 18 months.

The Inverness-based firm announced it has been rewarding its staff with a profit share payment and share allocation bonus in recognition of their service.

HHC managing director Campbell Mair said he is delighted to have been able to honour their valuable workforce in this way.

“I am pleased to have announced these well-deserved bonuses for everyone that works at HHC as a way of rewarding and thanking our committed, compassionate, and resilient frontline workforce,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic way of recognising and valuing their dedication and length of service.

“This year, with £500 share value, £500 profit share, and the Government’s £500 “thank you” (uniquely paid tax free by HHC back in Feb ’21) to mark the extraordinary service and support offered during the coronavirus pandemic, we have more than ever been able to demonstrate our un-swerving commitment to our Employee Ownership, and to valuing our workforce so highly.”

Operating across the Highland region since 1994, Highland Home Carers care for and support people living in their own homes – often with highly complex health and social care needs – working alongside doctors, nurses and other health care professionals.

The company currently resides as Scotland’s largest employee-owned organisation.

Financial boost

HHC employees who work full time hours of 30 hours per week or more have received an allocation of more than 1,000 shares with a cash value of around £500. The shares are able to be sold back to the Share Investment Plan (SIP) tax-free in five years ’time.

In the past two years alone, HHC employees have benefitted from shares being sold back to the SIP, to the value of more than £70,000.

The organisation is paying its £500 profit share payment to employees who have been with the company since July 1, 2020.

Payments were calculated based on average working patterns using 30 hours per week as a full-time equivalent cap, to bring the greatest advantage to the greatest number of people.

The overall level of investment in these two areas will be nearly £300,000.

The financial boost comes hot on the heels of HHC’s March 2021 announcement that all frontline care and support staff will be paid a minimum of £10 per hour

Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, Jamie Hepburn, hailed the decision ‘fantastic news’.

Mr Mair added: “In the past two years alone, we have increased our front-line rates of pay by over 11% and, from March 21 we increased our employer’s pensions contributions by 33%. It’s a fantastic example of employee ownership in action.”

Recruitment drive

The Inverness-based organisation is now preparing to kick off a recruitment drive to welcome new carers onboard.

He said: “We are seeking exceptional individuals keen to take their first, or next step into a career in care, with HHC,” says Mr Mair.

“As well as being the Highlands’ leading care provider, we believe that as an employee-owned company, we also offer one of the best and most rewarding places to work in the region.

“No other social care company, and probably no other employer at all, can match us.”