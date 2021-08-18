Man admits biting police officer and assaulting hospital staff

A man who assaulted a police officer, nurse and members of hospital staff claimed his behaviour was “brought on by cannabis use”.

Raymond Marshall, 35, of Forestry Commission House, Dingwall, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Marshall admitted that on July 18 this year he assaulted a constable by pushing and biting him and repeatedly attempting to bite him.

He also admitted assaulting and obstructing a nurse and staff at New Craigs Psychiatric Hospital in Inverness on the same day by repeatedly attempting to bite them.

Defence solicitor Douglas McConnell said: “He apologises to both the police officer and the medical staff in the hospital – it was brought on by cannabis use.”

Deferring sentence for reports, Sheriff Gary Aitken told Marshall that an electronic tag was one possible sentence under consideration.