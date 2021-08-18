Cyclists gear up for long-awaited return of Etape Loch Ness

Cyclists will descend on the Highlands this weekend for the first major event to be held since Covid restrictions eased.

The Etape Loch Ness makes its grand return on Sunday, after being postponed three times due to the pandemic.

Spectators will cheer on the cyclists as they complete the 66-mile route, which sets off from Bught Park in Inverness before heading out towards Loch Ness through Drumnadrochit and Fort Augustus, before finishing back at Eden Court.

Many of the participants will be raising cash for charity, and as the event’s main partner MacMillan Cancer Support is in line to benefit from more than £50,000 sponsorship.

Event director Malcolm Sutherland is looking forward to welcoming riders back to the north, and said: “We all know how difficult the past 18 months have been so we’re over the moon that we are finally able to go ahead with the Etape Loch Ness 2021.

‘Extremely proud’ to welcome cyclists back

“Of course, this green light does not mean we are complacent, especially as the Etape Loch Ness is one of the first events of its kind to take place in Scotland following the easing of restrictions.

“Despite moving beyond level zero, there will still be Covid mitigations in place and the event will be different to previous years with far fewer spectators. However, the anticipation and the enthusiasm both on our part and that of those participating has never been greater.”

He thanked all those involved with putting on the event for working together, adding: “We should all feel extremely proud to welcome cyclists back to beautiful Loch Ness once again.”

Zoe MacDonald, challenge events programme manager at Macmillan, said: “What a journey it has been to get to this point. We’d like to extend a massive thank you to our fundraisers who have continued to support Macmillan Cancer Support over this especially difficult time.

“The Etape Loch Ness is such an important fundraising opportunity for us, raising more than £300,000 in 2019 and a total of £1.28 million since 2014.

“So far, our total for this year is over £47,000, with plenty more expected over the weekend. We hope our fundraisers and all those taking part enjoy the event – we’re sure it will be worth the wait.”

To ensure the safety of participants and general public, there will be some temporary traffic restrictions in place over the weekend.