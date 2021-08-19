Work begins to bring prominent Inverness site back to life

Work has begun on a new housing and retail development in Inverness – using stonework from one of the city’s oldest buildings.

Eight new rental flats and a shop will be built on the site at Castle Street.

It will go on the site of a former bridal shop, which was one of the oldest buildings in Inverness until it fell into serious disrepair and was demolished.

However, the team from Compass Building and Construction will use some of the original stonework to bring the site back into use.

Various characteristics of the original building and historic stone have been retained and restored for inclusion in the facade of the new premises.

The project has been made possible after £1.2million was secured from the Scottish Government’s partnership support for regeneration scheme, with further funds granted from the city region deal.

Highland Housing Association has confirmed work is under way and said online that they “can’t wait to see the finished building”.

A huge day for our Castle Street, Inverness development! The kit for the new building has arrived on site & the building work will now take shape. To preserve the original look of Castle Street HHA & Compass will undertake a careful rebuild process using the original stonework. pic.twitter.com/i7iXzl9F7f — HHA (@HighlandHousing) August 17, 2021

The project was launched by local developer to breathe new life into the derelict building which had fallen into a state of disrepair.

Ground works on the first phase of the development started a year ago.