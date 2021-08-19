Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Work begins to bring prominent Inverness site back to life

By Michelle Henderson
August 19, 2021, 7:00 am Updated: August 19, 2021, 8:43 am
Construction works have commenced on site following the delivery of relevant kit needed to complete the works.
Construction works have commenced on site following the delivery of relevant kit needed to complete the works.

Work has begun on a new housing and retail development in Inverness – using stonework from one of the city’s oldest buildings.

Eight new rental flats and a shop will be built on the site at Castle Street.

It will go on the site of a former bridal shop, which was one of the oldest buildings in Inverness until it fell into serious disrepair and was demolished.

However, the team from Compass Building and Construction will use some of the original stonework to bring the site back into use.

Original stonework preserved from the previous building will be incorporated within the new build.

Various characteristics of the original building and historic stone have been retained and restored for inclusion in the facade of the new premises.

The project has been made possible after £1.2million was secured from the Scottish Government’s partnership support for regeneration scheme, with further funds granted from the city region deal.

Highland Housing Association has confirmed work is under way and said online that they “can’t wait to see the finished building”.

 

 

The project was launched by local developer to breathe new life into the derelict building which had fallen into a state of disrepair.

Ground works on the first phase of the development started a year ago.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]