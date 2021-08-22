Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘I was given 12 months to live. Five years on, I’m still here and I’ve just completed a triathlon’

By Chris MacLennan
August 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Nigel Shaddick completed the gruelling event despite being told five years ago he only had 12 months left to live.
An Inverness man who has defied the odds and outlived his deadly cancer prognosis by more than five years has completed a gruelling endurance challenge.

Nigel Shaddick was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2017.

Medical experts anticipated he only had 12 months left to live.

But Mr Shaddick was not deterred by his diagnosis and instead continued to compete in tough events such as the Loch Ness Etape.

Now, five years on, he has completed a gruelling night triathlon in the heart of the Cairngorms.

What is mesothelioma?

Mesothelioma is a form of cancer that develops in the lining that covers the outer surface of some of the body’s organs.

It is believed to occur due to an exposure to asbestos and affects 2,600 people in the UK each year.

Symptoms do not tend to show until some time after exposure and gradually develop over time.

In the lungs, they include:

  • chest pain
  • shortness of breath
  • fatigue (extreme tiredness)
  • a high temperature (fever) and sweating, particularly at night
  • a persistent cough
  • loss of appetite and unexplained weight loss
  • clubbed (swollen) fingertips

Symptoms can also be experienced in the stomach including pain or swelling, nausea or sickness, and diarrhoea or constipation.

More men are affected than women.

How has Nigel overcome the deadly cancer?

There is no known cure for mesothelioma with treatments thought to only help control the symptoms.

Mr Shaddick has said that a pioneering treatment at Edinburgh University has been crucial in keeping him fit and well.

The 53-year-old, who is now in remission, said: “Getting onto the trial really did save my life.

“It is not a managed treatment as such. It trains your body to work out what is cancer cells and how to fight them, so once the body is trained that is it.

“As the treatment was going on month by month I was feeling better and able to do more.”

“Getting onto the trial really did save my life.”

Nigel Shaddick

He continued: “I still have scans every three months, and my last scan was a remission one.

“The problem with a trial is you never know if it is going to work or not. It is not a given at the start that it is the best option.

“But with mesothelioma – it’s not really a choice to make.

“The original treatment doesn’t really do much anyway and just makes it less angry, but the outcome is still the same.”

Nigel Shaddick has not let his diagnosis prevent him from competing in endurance events.

Five years on, Nigel is starting to feel like he is getting back to normal.

He said: “I am back at full-time work and just cracking on with things like normal people do.

“Before, I was looking at giving up full-time work and retiring but now it is normal – I just have a scan every three months and just do what everyone else does.

“It makes you appreciate things more and want to make the most of everything.

“It is quite an exhausting way to live mind you.”

Nigel now putting his body fully to the test

Now, Mr Shaddick has completed the gruelling Starman night triathlon.

The event kicked off in the waters of Loch Morlich at midnight where athletes undertook a 1900m swim.

Competitors then exited the water before gearing up for a 90km (56-mile) cycle through the silent Speyside roads.

The challenge concluded with the small matter of a half-marathon over the summits of Cairn Gorm and Meall a’ Bhuachaille just in time for sunrise.

The challenge begins with a 1900m swim followed by a 90km bike ride.

‘I absolutely loved it’

Speaking about his latest challenge, Mr Shaddick said: “Starman was my first triathlon since being gravely ill and I absolutely loved it.

“For me, it was a lovely relaxed event, where everyone gets a medal even if they have to miss a section.

“This is one of the best long-distance triathlons I have ever been to.

“I was not sure if I could complete the full event, but I was really pleased to be able to.”

The final part of the triathlon included a half-marathon up Cairn Gorm and Meall a’ Bhuachaille

‘We are so in awe of his achievement’

Caroline MacKechnie, of organisers True Grit Events, said: “We were so delighted to be able to deliver Starman Night Triathlon again and welcome Nigel to our Starman family.

“We did not realise just how ill Nigel had been until he told us after the event.

“We are so in awe of his achievement.

“Starman is one of the most extreme triathlons in the UK and tests even the toughest athletes.

“To come and complete it after having gone through everything Nigel has gone through is just incredible.”

