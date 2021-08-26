Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Inverness

Runners will take part in monster Loch Ness race to raise funds for charity

By Lauren Taylor
August 26, 2021, 5:01 pm Updated: August 26, 2021, 5:05 pm
Loch Ness Beast Race 2017.
Runners from across Scotland will descend on the Highlands this weekend for hugely popular race.

About 2,000 people had signed up for the Beast Race Loch Ness on Saturday.

The 10K obstacle course will take participants on an all-new route around the banks of the loch, setting off from Aldourie Castle.

They will face giant water slides, icy loch water, thick mud and swamp crossings as they tackle the course to raise cash for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS).

One of the teams taking part is Hilda’s Heroes, who are aiming to raise more than £1,000 for the cause.

Shaun MacLeod and members of his extended family will be competing in memory of his late grandmother, Hilda Ramsay, who died last year.

Mr MacLeod is originally from Inverness and many of his relatives still live in the area.

There are 27 different obstacles around the Beast race to test runners’ endurance and strength.

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland provide vital services to support people and their families who are living with effects of serious chest and heart conditions and stroke.

These services include rehabilitation support, specialist nurses, community groups, advice and information.

