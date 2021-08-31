Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Police search for missing 44-year-old woman from Inverness

By Lauren Robertson
August 31, 2021, 2:05 pm
Suzie Wallace has been reported missing from the Merkinch area of Inverness.
Suzie Wallace has been reported missing from the Merkinch area of Inverness.

Suzie Wallace has been reported missing from the Merkinch area of Inverness.

She is 44-years-old and was last seen in the area at around 1am on Sunday.

Ms Wallace is described as being of slim build with shoulder length dark red hair.

She is around 5ft 6ins tall.

When Ms Wallace was last seen she was wearing a pink jacket with grey sleeves and a grey hood, blue jeans and a cream coloured baseball cap.

Police are appealing for information regarding her whereabouts.

They ask that anyone with any information contacts police on 101 quoting incident number 0351 of August 29.

Police Scotland Officers in Inverness are currently carrying out enquiries to trace Suzie Wallace who was reported…

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]