News / Inverness Police search for missing 44-year-old woman from Inverness By Lauren Robertson August 31, 2021, 2:05 pm Suzie Wallace has been reported missing from the Merkinch area of Inverness. Suzie Wallace has been reported missing from the Merkinch area of Inverness. She is 44-years-old and was last seen in the area at around 1am on Sunday. Ms Wallace is described as being of slim build with shoulder length dark red hair. She is around 5ft 6ins tall. When Ms Wallace was last seen she was wearing a pink jacket with grey sleeves and a grey hood, blue jeans and a cream coloured baseball cap. Police are appealing for information regarding her whereabouts. They ask that anyone with any information contacts police on 101 quoting incident number 0351 of August 29.