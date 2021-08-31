News / Inverness Police confirm missing Inverness woman has been found By Lauren Robertson August 31, 2021, 3:58 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 4:27 pm Suzie Wallace has been found safe. A woman reported missing from Inverness has been found. Suzie Wallace has been found safe and well. The 44-year-old went missing from the Merkinch area at around 1am on Sunday. Police thanked the public for their help in sharing their appeal. Police Scotland can confirm that Suzie Wallace who had been reported missing has been traced safe and well. Thank you to all who shared the appeal. Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close