Police launch appeal after Inverness property is vandalised

Police in Inverness have launched an investigation after a window frame was forced open at a local property.

Officers were called to the property on Mackintosh Road on Tuesday to reports that a kitchen window frame was forced from its housing while the occupants were inside.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses of the vandalism to come forward and aid in their investigations.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101.