Body of man recovered from Caledonian Canal in Inverness

A man’s body has been pulled from the Caledonian Canal.

Police and fire crews were called to the west bank, near Canal Road in Inverness, at about 6.40am today.

Fire crews used two boats to recover the man from the water, but the 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”