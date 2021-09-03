Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 4th 2021
News / Inverness

Rapid Covid testing to get underway in Inverness

By Michelle Henderson
September 3, 2021, 7:10 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 8:08 pm
A programme of Rapid Covid testing will get underway in Inverness next week.
Inverness residents showing no symptoms of Covid-19 will be able to get their hands on a test next week.

Highland Council and NHS Highland confirmed a programme of rapid testing for asymptomatic people will be available in the east of the city over the course of five days at Inshes Retail Park.

Covid-19 mobile clinics are being deployed in communities throughout the Highland region, with staff and volunteers who can assist in administering the test.

When and where can I get a test?

From Monday, the mobile testing unit Jabbernaut will be in place within the Tesco car park offering tests using the lateral flow device (LFD).

The test should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete with results sent via text or email within an hour.

Asymptomatic testing

Residents will also be able to collect test kits to complete independently from home.

Anyone without symptoms wishing to take a test can do so on the following days:

  • Monday, September 6 between 9am and 4pm
  • Tuesday, September 7 between 9am and 4pm
  • Wednesday, September 8 between 9am and 4pm
  • Thursday, September 9 between 9am and 4pm
  • Friday, September 10 between 9am and 3:30pm

Reducing the spread of Covid

Dr Tim Allison, director of public dealth with NHS Highland, said: “Testing for those without symptoms, asymptomatic testing, will help us to identify those who are positive but do not have symptoms.

“We can then advise them to self-isolate and therefore prevent spread. Anyone that tests positive with an LFD needs to get a confirmatory PCR test. More testing helps to show us how the virus is spread and will help us reduce risk.”

The community testing programme offers rapid Covid-19 tests for people without symptoms. If you do have symptoms, you should not visit a Covid-19 mobile clinic.

Instead, you should self-isolate immediately and seek a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. Symptoms include new continuous cough, fever, or loss of, or change in, sense of smell or taste.

