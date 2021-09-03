Rapid Covid testing to get underway in Inverness

Inverness residents showing no symptoms of Covid-19 will be able to get their hands on a test next week.

Highland Council and NHS Highland confirmed a programme of rapid testing for asymptomatic people will be available in the east of the city over the course of five days at Inshes Retail Park.

Covid-19 mobile clinics are being deployed in communities throughout the Highland region, with staff and volunteers who can assist in administering the test.

When and where can I get a test?

From Monday, the mobile testing unit Jabbernaut will be in place within the Tesco car park offering tests using the lateral flow device (LFD).

The test should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete with results sent via text or email within an hour.

Residents will also be able to collect test kits to complete independently from home.

Anyone without symptoms wishing to take a test can do so on the following days:

Monday, September 6 between 9am and 4pm

Tuesday, September 7 between 9am and 4pm

Wednesday, September 8 between 9am and 4pm

Thursday, September 9 between 9am and 4pm

Friday, September 10 between 9am and 3:30pm

Reducing the spread of Covid

Dr Tim Allison, director of public dealth with NHS Highland, said: “Testing for those without symptoms, asymptomatic testing, will help us to identify those who are positive but do not have symptoms.

“We can then advise them to self-isolate and therefore prevent spread. Anyone that tests positive with an LFD needs to get a confirmatory PCR test. More testing helps to show us how the virus is spread and will help us reduce risk.”

The community testing programme offers rapid Covid-19 tests for people without symptoms. If you do have symptoms, you should not visit a Covid-19 mobile clinic.

Instead, you should self-isolate immediately and seek a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. Symptoms include new continuous cough, fever, or loss of, or change in, sense of smell or taste.