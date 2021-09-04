Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Inverness

Rising Covid cases leads to postponement of Family Music Day in Inverness

By Ross Hempseed
September 4, 2021, 12:09 pm
High Life Highland has confirmed that a planned Family Music Day has been postponed.

The event, which was due to take place in Inverness on Saturday, September 11, has had to move its date due to safety risks from the ongoing pandemic.

The decision was taken after careful monitoring of the evolving Covid-19 situation across the region.

It was revealed on Thursday that 206 new positive cases were reported in the Highlands local authority in the previous 24 hours.

Music Development Officer for High Life Highland, Norman Bolton, said: “Even with strict Covid protocols in place, we have made this decision to ensure the safety and health of those visiting and taking part.

“We want the event to be the very best it can be and with an increase in Covid numbers, we felt it was right not to proceed at this time.

“We appreciate this will be disappointing, but we want to allow the people of the Highlands to concentrate on dealing with local needs, and ensure our staff continue to safely deliver music tuition across Highland schools.”

