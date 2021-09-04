Rising Covid cases leads to postponement of Family Music Day in Inverness

High Life Highland has confirmed that a planned Family Music Day has been postponed.

The event, which was due to take place in Inverness on Saturday, September 11, has had to move its date due to safety risks from the ongoing pandemic.

The decision was taken after careful monitoring of the evolving Covid-19 situation across the region.

It was revealed on Thursday that 206 new positive cases were reported in the Highlands local authority in the previous 24 hours.

Music Development Officer for High Life Highland, Norman Bolton, said: “Even with strict Covid protocols in place, we have made this decision to ensure the safety and health of those visiting and taking part.

“We want the event to be the very best it can be and with an increase in Covid numbers, we felt it was right not to proceed at this time.

“We appreciate this will be disappointing, but we want to allow the people of the Highlands to concentrate on dealing with local needs, and ensure our staff continue to safely deliver music tuition across Highland schools.”