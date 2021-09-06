Judge will not probe death of man in Inverness city centre flat fire, Crown Office confirms

A judge will not probe the circumstances that led to a man’s death during a flat fire in Inverness.

The 57-year-old, named locally as John Walker Finlayson, died in a blaze in the city’s Queensgate on April 14.

Two heroic neighbours, Todor Petrov and Stoyan Stoyanov, attempted to gain entry into Mr Finlayson’s flat after smoke alarms sounded in the building around 2.50am.

However, the flames were too ferocious and prevented the men from gaining access.

Men helped residents escape

The Bulgarian men tried several times before diverting their attention to clearing the building.

They then provided refuge for the rescued residents at their nearby workplace, Sam’s Indian Cuisine.

Fire crews arrived shortly after and extinguished the blaze.

Mr Finlayson was declared dead at the scene.

The brave efforts of Mr Petrov and Mr Stoyanov were praised in the aftermath of the incident.

The duo raced up and down the building bashing doors and shouting as loud as they could to alert neighbours.

Some reported that they hadn’t heard the fire alarm and believed the noise may have been coming from people who were drunk in the block.

Mr Stoyanov said: “We tried not to panic. We weren’t scared at all, we just tried to help people.

“We learnt in school back in Bulgaria, we have one programme every year and what they do is like a fake fire and teach us to help people.

“So that just came straight away in my mind and just clicked.

“Without any emotion, we just felt we need to do that.”

No further investigation required

A Crown Office spokeswoman confirmed that following the immediate investigations, it has been decided that a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) will not be held.

She said: “The procurator fiscal received a report in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man.

“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, it was concluded that no further investigation is required.

“The family have been informed of this decision.”

In the aftermath of the incident, police stated that the fire was not believed to be suspicious.