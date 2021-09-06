Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Judge will not probe death of man in Inverness city centre flat fire, Crown Office confirms

By Chris MacLennan
September 6, 2021, 11:45 am
A joint operation was launched in the wake of the blaze.
A joint operation was launched in the wake of the blaze.

A judge will not probe the circumstances that led to a man’s death during a flat fire in Inverness.

The 57-year-old, named locally as John Walker Finlayson, died in a blaze in the city’s Queensgate on April 14.

Two heroic neighbours, Todor Petrov and Stoyan Stoyanov, attempted to gain entry into Mr Finlayson’s flat after smoke alarms sounded in the building around 2.50am.

However, the flames were too ferocious and prevented the men from gaining access.

Men helped residents escape

The Bulgarian men tried several times before diverting their attention to clearing the building.

They then provided refuge for the rescued residents at their nearby workplace, Sam’s Indian Cuisine.

Fire crews arrived shortly after and extinguished the blaze.

Mr Finlayson was declared dead at the scene.

Todor Petrov and Stoyan Stoyanov helped residents out of the building

The brave efforts of Mr Petrov and Mr Stoyanov were praised in the aftermath of the incident.

The duo raced up and down the building bashing doors and shouting as loud as they could to alert neighbours.

Some reported that they hadn’t heard the fire alarm and believed the noise may have been coming from people who were drunk in the block.

Mr Stoyanov said: “We tried not to panic. We weren’t scared at all, we just tried to help people.

“We learnt in school back in Bulgaria, we have one programme every year and what they do is like a fake fire and teach us to help people.

“So that just came straight away in my mind and just clicked.

“Without any emotion, we just felt we need to do that.”

No further investigation required

A Crown Office spokeswoman confirmed that following the immediate investigations, it has been decided that a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) will not be held.

She said: “The procurator fiscal received a report in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man.

“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, it was concluded that no further investigation is required.

“The family have been informed of this decision.”

In the aftermath of the incident, police stated that the fire was not believed to be suspicious.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal