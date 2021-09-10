Duchess of Rothesay pays a visit to Maggie’s cancer support centre in Inverness

Maggie’s Highland’s has been given the royal seal of approval following a visit from the Duchess of Rothesay.

Camilla, who has stood as president of Maggie’s since 2008, paid a visit to Maggie’s Cancer support centre in Inverness on Friday afternoon to meet with staff, volunteers and patriots of the beloved charity.

Her inaugural visit to the centre, located within the grounds of Raigmore Hospital, arose as the charity celebrates its 25th anniversary providing free cancer support.

Maggie’s chief executive Dame Laura Lee said: “It was wonderful to be able to welcome our president, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Rothesay to our Inverness centre today.

“As our president, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Rothesay has been so supportive of Maggie’s over the years and during the coronavirus pandemic, she encouraged our staff and centre visitors with her visits.

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to introduce Her Royal Highness to our Men’s Group online and to explain how we are adapting our support to better support people from remote communities in the Highlands.”

She added: “We are so grateful to Her Royal Highness for continued support and for her kindness, warmth and encouragements, she is such a wonderful advocate for Maggie’s.”

Royal visit

Several frontline workers stood outside Raigmore Hospital this afternoon eager to catch a glimpse of the Duchess.

To their delight, she gave them a wave as she stepped out of her car before being greeted by the Lord-Lieutenant of Inverness James Wotherspoon, Provost Helen Carmichael and Maggie’s chief executive.

During her brief visit, she spent time visiting various areas of the centre, speaking with delighted member of staff as well was frontline workers, volunteers and supports about their work with the charity.

Angeline MacLeod, assistant nurse manager for cancer services for NHS Highland, spoke with Camilla about the benefit cancer patients have as the organisation’s work in conjunction to support those facing a devastating diagnosis.

She said: “She asked a little about Maggie’s and how things work here. We were sure to mention how Maggie’s is so pivotal to people with a cancer diagnosis and families, how NHS Highland works very closely with Maggie’s and they provide time and support which is very difficult within the NHS.”

Men’s support group

For a few brief moments, the Duchess also joined a Men’s Support Group by Zoom to hear how they have benefitted from digital support over the last 18 months.

Among the attendees was Matt, 56, from Culloden who is living with advanced lung and liver cancer.

He was first diagnosed in February 2018 and has relied heavily on the support of Maggie’s for the last three years.

During their chat he told the Duchess that “without Maggie’s I don’t know where I would be.”

The former Gordon Highlander also spoke to Camilla about how he broke down in tears after receiving a wonderful letter from the Duke of Rothesay; just weeks before his upcoming nuptials.

He said: “I received it two days ago and I was overwhelmed.

“I nearly broke down in tears because things like that don’t really happen to people like me.”

The Duchess replied: “When I saw the brief I told him. I said I was going to speak to you and you were an ex Gordon Highlander and he said I must write a letter to him, plus he is getting married.

“He is also very proud to be part of the Gordon Highlanders.”

She added: “I hope you had a wonderful wedding.”

‘Nice way to say thank you’

Andrew Benjamin, fundraising manager for Maggie’s Highlands, also sat down with the Duchess briefly to discuss the work that is done to keep the centre in operation.

He was joined by a number of generous sponsors who spoke about their work in supporting the charity.

Their sit down chat comes just hours before participants in Maggie’s 500 charity cycle cross the finish line in Inverness marking the end of a gruelling five day challenge covering 500 miles around the Cairngorms.

More than £345,000 has been raised for the charity; more than doubling their initial £150,000 target.

Mr Benjamin said: “Its just a wonderful to show her Highness around our wonderful centre.

“It’s the first time she has been to the centre so to have the opportunity to introduce her to so many wonderful people that help so generously with our fundraising is lovely.

“It’s a really nice way to say thank you to those people because without these individuals, business and supporters, we wouldn’t be able to keep our centre running.”

Following their chat, he said the Duchess was interested in the lengths fundraisers go to keep the lights on.

He added: “Her Royal Highness was quite interested in how we do our fundraising and how the people who were with me today, how they have helped and the difference they have made. I think it was important to highlight exactly how these corporates, these big business have actually helped us out.

“One thing her majesty really did understand was that it takes someone to come into Maggie’s to really understand what Maggie’s is all about and obviously being President of Maggie’s she has seen so many different centres.

“It’s an honour to have someone like the Duchess to be involved in Maggie’s and is so very generous with the support that she gives. I think its shows that cancer touches everybody no matter who you are.”