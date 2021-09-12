Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Inverness property on lockdown after bomb squad is called to investigate

By Michelle Henderson
September 12, 2021, 10:07 am Updated: September 12, 2021, 12:42 pm
Bomb disposal experts search a property on Anderson court in the Merkinch area of Inverness.
Bomb disposal experts search a property on Anderson court in the Merkinch area of Inverness.

A cordon remains in place around an Inverness property following a three-day search by the bomb squad.

Residents in Merkinch were evacuated from their homes last night while bomb disposal experts searched an address in Anderson Court.

Officers cordoned off the surrounding Anderson Street, Nelson Street and Madras Street as part of a “pre-planned” operation.

The bomb squad have now left the scene, but police remain.

Emergency services were first called to the area on Friday night.

Local residents witnessed a large police presence in the area as firefighters and members of the Army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit entered the property.

Police placed a cordon along Nelson Street as well as on neighbouring Madras Street and Anderson Street as teams searched a nearby property.

A cordon, placed around the area by police, was removed in the early hours of Saturday before being reinstated just hours later.

Crews were seen returning to the address around 7.30pm on Saturday, with bomb disposal and police seen entering the upper floor flat.

An Army spokesman said: “We can confirm an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called out to Inverness at the request of Police Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]