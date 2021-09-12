Inverness property on lockdown after bomb squad is called to investigate

A cordon remains in place around an Inverness property following a three-day search by the bomb squad.

Residents in Merkinch were evacuated from their homes last night while bomb disposal experts searched an address in Anderson Court.

Officers cordoned off the surrounding Anderson Street, Nelson Street and Madras Street as part of a “pre-planned” operation.

The bomb squad have now left the scene, but police remain.

Emergency services were first called to the area on Friday night.

Local residents witnessed a large police presence in the area as firefighters and members of the Army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit entered the property.

A cordon, placed around the area by police, was removed in the early hours of Saturday before being reinstated just hours later.

Crews were seen returning to the address around 7.30pm on Saturday, with bomb disposal and police seen entering the upper floor flat.

An Army spokesman said: “We can confirm an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called out to Inverness at the request of Police Scotland.”