Highland Hospice raises £150,000 funding in charity abseil

Hardy volunteers have raised £150,000 by abseiling down one of the north’s most iconic landmarks.

Highland Hospice’s Kessock Bridge abseil was the first event the charity has held since the pandemic, and surpassed all expectations.

All money raised will go towards delivering hospice services across the region.

More than 430 volunteers took the 100ft plunge over the weekend earlier this month.

Fundraiser Emma Nicol said the charity was delighted with the support received, adding: “This was a fantastic success, and the feedback we have had from everyone who participated has been really positive,” she said.

“We are all still on a high – it’s just so good to have our events back up and running.”

Vow of thanks

Representatives from the event’s sponsors gathered at the hospice this morning to receive a thank you from the charity for their overwhelming support.

She added: “We really couldn’t have held this event without the massive support we received from our sponsors Ord Industrial and Commercial Supplies, McDonald Scaffolding, Alba Traffic Management, Bear Scotland, Highland Temporary Works Ltd, Big Bang Promotions and RNLI.

“Huge thanks to Harry Gow who supplied lunches to the team, Tesco Metro for donating tea, coffee, juice and biscuits and the North Kessock Ticket Office who kindly donated 50% of their profits from over the two days.”