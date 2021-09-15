Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Highland Hospice raises £150,000 funding in charity abseil

By Michelle Henderson
September 15, 2021, 5:46 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 5:46 pm
Volunteers raised £150,000 in support of hospice care across the Highlands.
Volunteers raised £150,000 in support of hospice care across the Highlands.

Hardy volunteers have raised £150,000 by abseiling down one of the north’s most iconic landmarks.

Highland Hospice’s Kessock Bridge abseil was the first event the charity has held since the pandemic, and surpassed all expectations.

All money raised will go towards delivering hospice services across the region.

More than 430 volunteers took the 100ft plunge over the weekend earlier this month.

The Highland Hospice held a sponsored abseil on Saturday with over 400 participants decending from the Kessock Bridge to the North Kessock Lifeboat Station.

Fundraiser Emma Nicol said the charity was delighted with the support received, adding: “This was a fantastic success, and the feedback we have had from everyone who participated has been really positive,” she said.

“We are all still on a high – it’s just so good to have our events back up and running.”

Vow of thanks

Representatives from the event’s sponsors gathered at the hospice this morning to receive a thank you from the charity for their overwhelming support.

She added: “We really couldn’t have held this event without the massive support we received from our sponsors Ord Industrial and Commercial Supplies, McDonald Scaffolding, Alba Traffic Management, Bear Scotland, Highland Temporary Works Ltd, Big Bang Promotions and RNLI.

Highland Hospice officials met with local business men and women this morning to thank them for their support.

“Huge thanks to Harry Gow who supplied lunches to the team, Tesco Metro for donating tea, coffee, juice and biscuits and the North Kessock Ticket Office who kindly donated 50% of their profits from over the two days.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal