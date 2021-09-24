Woman cut from vehicle and taken to hospital after two-car crash in Inverness

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Inverness this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at the junction of Tower Road and Culloden Road, at around 3.45pm.

Fire crews used cutting equipment to free the woman from her car before she was transported to the hospital.

Culloden Road has now been fully reopened, but Tower Road remains closed as the vehicles are still to be recovered.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle RTC at the top end of Tower Road at 3.45pm.

“One woman has been taken to hospital as a result of the incident.”

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We sent two appliances from Inverness after being called at 3.56pm, and they were later joined by a heavy rescue unit and a station commander.

“We used cutting equipment to remove a casualty from one of the vehicles, and left the scene at 5.26pm.”