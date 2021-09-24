Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Woman cut from vehicle and taken to hospital after two-car crash in Inverness

By Craig Munro
September 24, 2021, 6:19 pm Updated: September 24, 2021, 6:23 pm
To go with story by Craig Munro. A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash in Inverness. Picture shows; Junction of Tower Road and Culloden Road. Inverness. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 24/09/2021

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Inverness this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at the junction of Tower Road and Culloden Road, at around 3.45pm.

Fire crews used cutting equipment to free the woman from her car before she was transported to the hospital.

Culloden Road has now been fully reopened, but Tower Road remains closed as the vehicles are still to be recovered.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle RTC at the top end of Tower Road at 3.45pm.

“One woman has been taken to hospital as a result of the incident.”

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We sent two appliances from Inverness after being called at 3.56pm, and they were later joined by a heavy rescue unit and a station commander.

“We used cutting equipment to remove a casualty from one of the vehicles, and left the scene at 5.26pm.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]