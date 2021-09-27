Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021
News / Inverness

Inverness home cordoned off by police following ‘serious assault’

By Kirstin Tait and Michelle Henderson
September 27, 2021, 1:11 pm Updated: September 27, 2021, 4:32 pm
A house has been cordoned off in Rosehaugh Road in South Kessock, Inverness. Photo: Michelle Henderson/DCT Media

A house has been cordoned off in Inverness following a “serious assault”.

Police were called to the property in Rosehaugh Road in the early hours of 1.55am on Monday morning after reports of a “disturbance”.

As a result, a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with a “serious leg injury”.

The flat has remained sealed off with yellow tape into Monday afternoon as two officers and a police van remained on the scene.

The force say they are now conducting inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Officers will therefore remain in the area.

Anyone who may have any information that could help the police with their investigation should contact them via 101, quoting incident 0245 of September 27.

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 1.55am on Monday, 27 September, to a report of a serious assault on the Rosehaugh Road area of Inverness.

“A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service with a serious leg injury.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and additional officers have been deployed to the area.

“Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting incident 0245 of Monday September 27, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

