Inverness home cordoned off by police following ‘serious assault’

A house has been cordoned off in Inverness following a “serious assault”.

Police were called to the property in Rosehaugh Road in the early hours of 1.55am on Monday morning after reports of a “disturbance”.

As a result, a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with a “serious leg injury”.

The flat has remained sealed off with yellow tape into Monday afternoon as two officers and a police van remained on the scene.

The force say they are now conducting inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Officers will therefore remain in the area.

Anyone who may have any information that could help the police with their investigation should contact them via 101, quoting incident 0245 of September 27.

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 1.55am on Monday, 27 September, to a report of a serious assault on the Rosehaugh Road area of Inverness.

“A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service with a serious leg injury.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and additional officers have been deployed to the area.

“Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting incident 0245 of Monday September 27, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”