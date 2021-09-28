Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Inverness

After seven years of asking, have we finally reached a tipping point at this Inverness accident blackspot?

By Chris MacLennan
September 28, 2021, 11:45 am
Councillor Ken Gowans at the junction of Culloden Road and Tower Road, Inverness where there have been a number of accidents in recent years.

Another crash at an Inverness accident blackspot has renewed calls for a fresh revamp of the junction.

A woman had to be cut free from her vehicle following a collision at the junction of Tower Road and Culloden Road on Friday.

The road has already been identified by Highland Council as one that needs to be improved.

But Inverness South councillor Ken Gowans is asking for immediate action to fix the issue before anyone else gets hurt.

Mr Gowans, who had an accident at the same spot in 2017, has been calling for change there for seven years.

‘The junction has always been problematic’

He said: “There have been a whole series of minor, and some not so minor, crashes.

“The junction has always been problematic.

“At the other end of the road, where it meets Barn Church Road, there has been extensive work done to make that much safer.

Council workers on Monday attempting to repair some of the damage from Friday’s crash

“That is what we need here.”

Those measures at Barn Church Road came about after years of complaints about the junction there.

The council is developing what it’s calling a “wider road safety scheme” and funding has been secured.

A spokesman added: “Plans, which include proposed signalisation of the B9006/Tower Road junction, are currently being designed and will be presented to members shortly.”

Why has this become an accident blackspot?

Mr Gowans said a number of factors make the junction unsafe. But low sunlight during winter is the biggest issue.

“The road layout can be quite confusing,” he added.

“The sight lines are not ideal for that kind of busy junction, and it is getting busier because of the amount of traffic from the building that is going on in the area.

Councillor Gowans has said the time for talking is over

“One of the key or unique adverse properties of this junction, especially coming up to this time of year, is the winter sun, both in the morning and around 3pm.

“The sun shines directly down Tower Road and if you are waiting to turn left or right, you cannot see.

“This has been the cause of a number of accidents.”

‘Enough is enough’

To avoid the problem, some locals have taken to bypassing it altogether and heading through Caulfield Road instead.

The cost of installing traffic lights at the junction is around £250,000.

Negotiations between councillors and the local authority’s roads team are beginning to bear fruit.

Mr Gowans said: “We need to turn these talks into action.

“Enough is enough. We are heading into winter now and that is when it starts to become dangerous.

“We recognise it is an issue and we need the council to recognise that work needs to be done if we are going to have a safe place for everyone in our community.”

