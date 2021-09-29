Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eastgate Shopping Centre to launch monthly quiet hour to help autistic customers

By Michelle Henderson
September 29, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 29, 2021, 12:05 pm
Shopping centre chiefs in Inverness are imposing a monthly quiet hour to support autistic customers and those living with sensory impairments. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Shopping centre chiefs in Inverness are imposing a monthly quiet hour to support autistic customers.

Eastgate Shopping Centre will hold the event on the first Wednesday of the month in support of the work carried out by the National Autistic Society Scotland (NAS).

Officials claim the move will create a more relaxing and enjoyable shopping experience for autistic shoppers and those with sensory impairments.

The announcement comes as figures released by NAS Scotland found 64% of autistic people avoid shopping, leaving them and their families feeling socially isolated.

The scheme will commence from October 6 between 3pm and 4pm.

Alison Footitt, NAS information officer for the Highlands, said: “The National Autistic Society Scotland is delighted to be supporting the Eastgate Centre with their monthly quiet hour.

“We know shopping can be very stressful for many autistic people and their families so the proposed sensory changes will make a big difference.

“In addition to the quiet hour, Eastgate staff are now more autism aware which will help shoppers too throughout the week.”

To create a more relaxing and enjoyable shopping experience for all, the music and chimes, children’s rides and tannoy announcements will temporarily cease.

What is a ‘quiet hour’?

During the hour-long session music and chimes will be turned off on Noah’s Ark Clock, children’s rides will not be operating, and unless an emergency arises, a request will be made for security to not make tannoy announcements.

Extra noise-making activities such as maintenance work will be reduced during this period as well as a reduction in the brightness of the mall lights.

More than 40 participating retailers such as HMV, Lakeland, The Entertainer, Joules, and Superdry have committed to making simple adjustments to their stores which will create new opportunities for those who find being out in public spaces difficult.

Centre staff have also underwent autism awareness training to assist struggling shoppers.

HMV are among more than 40 retailers lending their support to the cause.

‘Eastgate is at the heart of the community’

Kirstin Gault, digital and marketing executive said: “We are pleased to announce the long-term commitment of holding a quiet hour in the centre.

“We strive to make Eastgate a happy place for all customers to visit, and with over 56,000 autistic people in Scotland, we felt it was crucial to create a more comfortable shopping experience for those who see, hear, or feel the world in a different way, or for those who simply prefer a more tranquil shopping environment.”

Ms Gault added: “We would like to say a big thanks to NAS Scotland for highlighting the small changes that create a more inclusive environment for those who face sensory challenges.

“Eastgate is at the heart of the community, and we are fully committed to making sure that our retail environment provides a positive experience for all who visit.”

