Eastgate Shopping Centre to launch monthly quiet hour to help autistic customers

Shopping centre chiefs in Inverness are imposing a monthly quiet hour to support autistic customers.

Eastgate Shopping Centre will hold the event on the first Wednesday of the month in support of the work carried out by the National Autistic Society Scotland (NAS).

Officials claim the move will create a more relaxing and enjoyable shopping experience for autistic shoppers and those with sensory impairments.

The announcement comes as figures released by NAS Scotland found 64% of autistic people avoid shopping, leaving them and their families feeling socially isolated.

The scheme will commence from October 6 between 3pm and 4pm.

Alison Footitt, NAS information officer for the Highlands, said: “The National Autistic Society Scotland is delighted to be supporting the Eastgate Centre with their monthly quiet hour.

“We know shopping can be very stressful for many autistic people and their families so the proposed sensory changes will make a big difference.

“In addition to the quiet hour, Eastgate staff are now more autism aware which will help shoppers too throughout the week.”

What is a ‘quiet hour’?

During the hour-long session music and chimes will be turned off on Noah’s Ark Clock, children’s rides will not be operating, and unless an emergency arises, a request will be made for security to not make tannoy announcements.

Extra noise-making activities such as maintenance work will be reduced during this period as well as a reduction in the brightness of the mall lights.

More than 40 participating retailers such as HMV, Lakeland, The Entertainer, Joules, and Superdry have committed to making simple adjustments to their stores which will create new opportunities for those who find being out in public spaces difficult.

Centre staff have also underwent autism awareness training to assist struggling shoppers.

‘Eastgate is at the heart of the community’

Kirstin Gault, digital and marketing executive said: “We are pleased to announce the long-term commitment of holding a quiet hour in the centre.

“We strive to make Eastgate a happy place for all customers to visit, and with over 56,000 autistic people in Scotland, we felt it was crucial to create a more comfortable shopping experience for those who see, hear, or feel the world in a different way, or for those who simply prefer a more tranquil shopping environment.”

Ms Gault added: “We would like to say a big thanks to NAS Scotland for highlighting the small changes that create a more inclusive environment for those who face sensory challenges.

“Eastgate is at the heart of the community, and we are fully committed to making sure that our retail environment provides a positive experience for all who visit.”