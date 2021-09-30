Outdoor choir performance to round off Royal National Mod in Inverness

Scottish choirs will come together in unison next month to mark the end of the Royal National Mod in Inverness.

Performers from up and down the country, from Inverness to Edinburgh and Oban to Islay, will gather at the Northern Meeting Park on Saturday, October 16 to hold a massed choir event.

The free outdoor performance will culminate the return of the eight-day festival – organised by An Comunn Gàidhealach – to Inverness following a two-year break.

James Graham, chief executive officer of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “We can’t wait to put Gaelic culture in the spotlight again with this year’s Royal National Mòd.

“The hybrid approach of in-person and online events means that there is something for everyone.

“We’re delighted to include the addition of an outdoor massed choirs performance to this year’s programme and close the event in a traditional and poignant style.

An ‘incredible’ week

“It is always a joy to witness and will be extra special this year for those performing – the perfect event to finish off an incredible week.

“We would encourage everyone who can make it to come down and join us.”

The annual Gaelic Festival was last held in Inverness in 2014 generating £3.5 million for the local economy.

Jackie Cotter, chairwoman of the Gaelic Choirs’ Association, added: “All of the groups involved in the Massed Choirs event are really looking forward to performing in Northern Meeting Park this October.

“It will be a really special performance to round off the incredible festival, especially as many of the choirs have not performed for an audience for a very long time.”

The Royal National Mod 2021

Founded in 1891, the Royal National Mod traditionally features more than 200 competitions.

Last year, organisers were forced to pull the plug on the event due to constraints on social distancing and public gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers revealed earlier this year that the 2021 festival will be more in the nature of a cultural showcase celebration, with a reduction on capacity numbers.

The Mod will return to Inverness from Friday October 8-16, featuring a number of in-person concerts and competitions at Eden Court alongside a series of online events.

Highlights of the celebration will include the major competitions An Comunn Gàidhealach Gold Medal final and the Traditional Gold Medal.

There will also be unmissable performances from “the new sound of a traditional Scotland” Duncan Chisholm, Fiddler Lauren MacColl, new outfit Staran, the famous Glenfinnan Ceilidh Band, the legendary Gaelic singer Margaret Stewart and many more.

Covid does away with tradition

A number of COVID safety measures will also remain in place for this year’s Mod in line with government guidelines to keep audiences and performers safe.

Measures including extensive cleaning and ongoing COVID safety checks, enhanced hygiene measures, use of face masks and track and trace check ins.

Shona MacLennan, Ceannard, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, said: “We are delighted that the Massed Choirs are returning.

“Over lockdown, we have recognised the huge positive impact Gaelic events and language learning have had on many people’s sense of wellbeing and connectedness in online communities.

“This event will bring people together again, in person and online, and promote Gaelic through the Royal National Mòd.”