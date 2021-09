Petronas claims it will deliver trio of ‘carbon neutral’ LNG cargoes to China Malaysia’s Petronas said it will deliver three ‘carbon neutral’ liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from its Bintulu export complex to China’s Shenergy at terminals in Shanghai between October 2021 and March 2022. Still, question marks remain around whether the industry can really make LNG carbon neutral.

New report aims to set out offshore wind export opportunities for Scottish companies A new report has been launched to help Scottish companies to understand and gain a foothold into the burgeoning global offshore wind market.

BP Ventures makes first investment in India BP Ventures has made its first direct investment in India, splashing out $13 million on integrated EV ride-hailing and charging company BluSmart.