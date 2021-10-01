Two people caught on e-scooter and e-skateboards on public roads charged

Two people have been charged for using an e-scooter and an e-skateboard on a public road.

Police stopped the pair in separate incidents as part of the ongoing road safety campaign, Cedar (Challenge, Educate, Detect and Reduce).

In the first, a 22-year-old woman was spotted using an e-scooter on a public road in Inverness. Meanwhile, officers caught a 27-year-old man using an e-skateboard on a different road.

These types of vehicles are classed as “powered transporters” and must not be used on public roads or footpaths where they present a risk to the rider, other road users and pedestrians.

Powered transporters such as e-scooters, e-skateboards etc are motorised vehicles and therefore restrictions such as include having a valid driving licence and insurance.

Police patrols taking a more proactive approach to stopping criminal behaviour

During the operation, five men aged between 29 and 43 and a 41-year-old woman were arrested for failing drug wipes for cocaine.

Two men, aged 29 and 47, and a 22-year-old woman were also arrested for failing drug wipes for cannabis.

A 45-year-old man was also arrested after allegedly driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

PC Lewis Macleod, from the roads unit, said “These proactive patrols are designed to reassure our communities that we are both listening and responding to their concerns while aiming at improving road safety throughout the Highlands and Islands.

“We will continue to proactively target offenders through intelligence-led patrols and static checks with the aim of positively influencing driver behaviour and make our roads and communities safer.”