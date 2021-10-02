Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police urge delivery drivers to be ‘vigilant’ after men are seen attempting to break into a van in Inverness

By Michelle Henderson
October 2, 2021, 10:38 am Updated: October 2, 2021, 12:53 pm
Police are now calling on all local delivery drivers, courier van drivers and postal van drivers to take the necessary precautions to prevent any potential thefts.

Police have issued a warning to delivery drivers to remain vigilant after three men were seen attempting to break into a Post Office van in Inverness.

Three males were seen by a member of the public to approach the van in Inverness on Thursday after it was left parked and unattended.

One male is understood to have tried the handles of the vehicle, which was locked, before walking back to the company of the other two males.

Police say it is unclear if their intent was to steal the vehicle or it’s contents.

Local delivery drivers and Post Officer workers, please be aware of an incident which occurred in the Inverness area on…

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Friday, 1 October 2021

Officers are now calling on all local delivery drivers, courier van drivers and postal van drivers  as well as post office workers to take the necessary precautions to prevent any potential thefts.

A police spokesman said: “We would ask all delivery drivers, courier van drivers and postal van drivers to be vigilant when stopping to deliver post or parcels and to ensure that they lock their vehicles to prevent any potential thefts.

“If you see anything suspicious of this nature, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or in an emergency 999.”

