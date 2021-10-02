Police urge delivery drivers to be ‘vigilant’ after men are seen attempting to break into a van in Inverness

Police have issued a warning to delivery drivers to remain vigilant after three men were seen attempting to break into a Post Office van in Inverness.

Three males were seen by a member of the public to approach the van in Inverness on Thursday after it was left parked and unattended.

One male is understood to have tried the handles of the vehicle, which was locked, before walking back to the company of the other two males.

Police say it is unclear if their intent was to steal the vehicle or it’s contents.

Officers are now calling on all local delivery drivers, courier van drivers and postal van drivers as well as post office workers to take the necessary precautions to prevent any potential thefts.

A police spokesman said: “We would ask all delivery drivers, courier van drivers and postal van drivers to be vigilant when stopping to deliver post or parcels and to ensure that they lock their vehicles to prevent any potential thefts.

“If you see anything suspicious of this nature, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or in an emergency 999.”