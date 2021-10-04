Looking forward to the Royal National Mod in Inverness? Here’s five events you shouldn’t miss

The countdown is on for the Royal National Mod’s return to Inverness this week.

Preparations are well under way for Scotland’s largest Gaelic festival, which injects millions into the local economy.

The official opening ceremony will be held at Eden Court on Friday – a year later than originally planned due to the pandemic.

Although organisers have managed to pull together a programme of physical events, some will still be held virtually, and admission numbers have been reduced.

Here’s the top five must see events for the eight-day festival.

1. Opening weekend

Attendees will be spoilt for choice over opening weekend, with two star-studded concerts taking place.

The opening ceremony on Friday, October 8 presents music from new outfit Staran, as well as the famous Glenfinnan Ceilidh Band and legendary Gaelic singer Margaret Stewart.

The next day, renowned fiddler Duncan Chisholm will be joined by Mairearad Green, James Duncan Mackenzie and the Ar Cànan’s Ar Cèol House Band as well as some local up-and-coming talent for a live concert.

Dubbed “the new sound of a traditional Scotland” the show will celebrate the vibrant and thriving musical heritage of the Highlands.

2. Fiddler Lauren MacColl goes east

As always, the Mod is combining Scottish heritage with innovative composition in this year’s line-up.

This year, fiddler and composer Lauren MacColl will showcase a newly commissioned work, called An Ear/East, a piece inspired by coastal happenings and stories from around the Moray Firth.

As part of the Scottish Government’s celebration of Scotland’s Coasts and Waters, the piece explores real events connected to water, coastline, community and loss.

Ms MacColl will be joined by Mairearad Green, Anna Massie and Rachel Newton on October 12 with songs from Arthur Cormack and Emma MacLeod.

The concert also features exciting visuals by filmmaker Zoe Paterson MacInnes.

3. Story time

In a special online literature event, Ruairidh Maclean will draw on his recently published book, A Watery View: Place Names of Inverness and Surrounding Area.

Focusing on the host town of Inverness and its surrounding area looking at place names which connect us to water, Mr Maclean will take the audience from the shores of Loch Ness to the bogs of Monadh Mor.

4. Gold medal final

If you are eager to see the Mod Top competitors battle it out, then the Gold Medal Final is the place to be.

Every year, the cream of the crop of Gaelic singers seek to prove their mettle and compete for the prestigious prize.

On October 13, performers will take to the stage at the Empire Theatre at Eden Court to put on their best performances, worthy of winning the top spot.

5. The grand finale

The always popular massed choir event will bring the Royal National Mod to a close at the Northern Meeting Park on October 16.

There will also be a live concert from darlings of the Gaelic world, Sian and New Tradition.

Sian burst onto the scene in 2020 with their gorgeous harmonies and delicate arrangements of traditional Gaelic songs.

Having already gained international renown despite their recent origin, Ceitlin Lilidh, Eilidh Cormack and Ellen MacDonald will delight audiences with their carefully curated pieces, most of which were penned by women.

Meanwhile, New Tradition will bring their mix of Gaelic and traditional music with an Americana, Country twist to put on a show stopping performance.

The full-programme for the 2021 Royal National Mod is available here or for tickets and other information click here.

