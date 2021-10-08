Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Music drifts over River Ness as Royal National Mod kicks off after year hiatus

By Lauren Robertson
October 8, 2021, 12:25 pm Updated: October 8, 2021, 2:52 pm
Celebrated fiddler Duncan Chisholm and young local Gaelic singer Anna MacLeod. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Celebrated fiddler Duncan Chisholm and young local Gaelic singer Anna MacLeod. Picture by Sandy McCook.

An eight-day-long celebration of Gaelic music and culture will begin in Inverness tonight.

The Royal National Mod is Scotland’s largest Gaelic festival and will kick off with an opening ceremony on Friday evening.

The ceremony, held at Eden Court, will feature music and performances from the likes of Glenfinnan Ceilidh Band and legendary Gaelic singer Margaret Stewart.

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, old and new fans are eager to participate in this year’s events.

They include the sharing of literature, competitions and mass choir performances, all with the intention of celebrating the language, history and future of the Gaels.

Councillor Calum Munro, chairman of Highland Council’s Gaelic committee, said: “After months of anticipation, Highland Council is delighted to finally welcome the Royal National Mod 2021 to Inverness.

“Bringing a national Mod to fruition is the culmination of months and indeed years of preparation by the local organising committee, An Comunn Gaidhealach officers, officers of the hosting local authority and the efforts of many volunteers too.”

Opening night in Inverness

Eden Court will host this year’s opening ceremony, which will also feature music from new Glasgow band Staran.

The evening is set to raise the roof, marking not only the start of this year’s Mod, but a somewhat emotional return to live music and performance too.

James Graham, chief executive officer of An Comunn Gàidhealach, is ready to see the festival through its 129th year.

He said: “It is fantastic to be able to welcome back audiences and performers alike to the Royal National Mod in Inverness.

“We have a rich 129-year history and last year’s event was sorely missed so we are delighted to see opening day upon us – it’s a landmark moment for us all.”

Celebrated fiddler Duncan Chisholm and young local Gaelic singer Anna MacLeod. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Along with the week’s competitions, the theatre will also host live music performances every evening throughout the event in their outdoor venue, Under Canvas.

Local Gaelic singer, Anna MacLeod, is looking forward to the events kicking off.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to the Mod. I really enjoy going to it and I’m happy that it’s back on.

“I’m not doing any competitions this year but I am singing on Saturday then my dad and I are singing at Under Canvas on Thursday night.”

New ambassador for Royal National Mod

To celebrate opening night, organisers An Comunn Gaidhealach have announced the Gaelic Ambassador of the Year.

This year’s ambassador is Agnes Rennie, who is a prominent figure in Gaelic publishing and community development.

She is best known for her role as manager of Gaelic publishing house, Acair, and was born and raised on Lewis.

Ms Rennie said: “It’s been a privilege for me to work with writers and share in the magic that leads to beautiful books, especially children’s books.

“Gaelic was my first language, and it has continued to be the thread that runs through most of the things I have done in my life. I am so pleased to have this special role for the year ahead.”

A new hybrid event

This year’s Mod will be one like no other, with the pandemic forcing the organisers to redesign the structure of the events.

There will be a combination of live and virtual events to ensure that everyone can enjoy and take part.

Allan Campbell, President of An Comunn Gaidhealach, and convenor Alisdair Barnett ready for this year’s festival. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Shona MacLennan, ceannard of Bord na Gaidhlig, is happy that enjoyment the Gaelic language has brought people throughout the pandemic is continuing with the hybrid events.

She said: “We are delighted to support An Comunn Gaidhealach as one of our delivery partners and to see the Royal National Mod taking place in Inverness and online.

“The Mod celebrates Gaelic language and culture which, during the last 18 months, has provided many hours of online enjoyment and wellbeing support through ceilidhs, concerts, drama, and readings as well as opportunities to learn and use the language across the world.”

The full programme for this year’s Mod can be viewed here. 

