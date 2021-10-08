Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man jailed for part in £34,000 heist at north-east Currys PC World superstore

By David Love
October 8, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 9, 2021, 8:20 am
Police investigators at the scene of a break in at Currys PC World in Elgin

A man has been jailed for his part in a daring £34,000 raid at a north-east electronics superstore.

Ioan Chitic was one of the masked gang who travelled all the way from Birmingham to break into Elgin’s Currys PC World on the morning of September 25 2019.

They used a circular saw to cut through metal security fences and cladding then broke through a brick wall with a crowbar before filling their bags with gadgets and making their getaway south in at least two vehicles.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the raiders crawled through a 3ft by 4ft hole and spent 10 minutes racing around the store grabbing electronics and putting them in a black sack.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said police received intelligence about one car, which officers stopped near Lockerbie on the M74 around five hours later.

Three men were inside, including 31-year-old Chitic, of Sladefield Road, Birmingham.

However only three stolen mobile phones were recovered.

The vast remainder of the items, totalling £34,105, as well as the tools the criminals used for the break-in, were never recovered.

The theft was filmed on the store’s CCTV and Chitic was identified from the clothing he was wearing while using the circular saw, plus fibres found on a fence also matched.

‘Significant risk of deportation’

Defence solicitor Duncan Henderson told Sheriff Sara Matheson that his client had lost his job and had no money.

He said: “He had given in to temptation for what he thought was an easy way to make money.

“He now faces a significant risk of deportation back to Romania as his visa has expired.”

Jailing Chitic for 21 months, backdated to March 30, 2021 when he was remanded in custody, Sheriff Matheson told him: “Because of the fact these were commercial premises, the degree of planning involved, tools present, and the value of the goods stolen, there is no alternative to a prison sentence.”

