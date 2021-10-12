Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Renee MacRae murder trial hit with fresh delay

By David Love
October 12, 2021, 4:07 pm Updated: October 12, 2021, 4:49 pm
Renee and Andrew MacRae disappeared in 1976.

The trial date for a man accused of murdering Inverness mum Renee MacRae and her son Andrew in 1976 has been delayed once again.

A hearing was scheduled for the High Court in Inverness today when it was hoped it would be announced when and where 79-year-old William MacDowell, now of Penrith, would stand trial.

However it didn’t call as the hearing was “administratively discharged”, a High Court spokesman said.

It has now been fixed for the High Court in Livingston for November 23 before Lord Armstrong.

The two murder charges claim MacDowell assaulted 36-year-old Renee – known on court papers as Christina – and three-year-old Andrew “by means unknown” on 12 November 1976.

The case has previously been delayed on several occasions for procedural reasons and investigations into whether MacDowell is fit enough to sit through a trial.

Renee Macrae

Last month it was anticipated a final decision would be made, however MacDowell fell off a wall, injuring his neck, and he was hospitalised for treatment.

His counsel, Murray McAra QC described it as a “bizarre incident.”

Mr McAra told the judge last month: “He was sitting on a wall at the house he is living in and for some reason came off the wall, whether he lost consciousness or fell asleep.

“He fractured a vertebrae on his neck and remains in hospital.

“I spoke to him yesterday and he isn’t being operated on but is in a neck brace and requires to wear a collar for six weeks.”

A Crown Office spokesman refused to elaborate on why today’s hearing was re-scheduled.

Pensioner denies double murder

MacDowell has denied the murder charges.

Prosecutors allege he had previously shown “malice and ill will” towards the mother and son.

Mr MacDowell faces a separate charge of then attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

This includes a claim Mr MacDowell – then aged 35 – disposed of the bodies and personal effects.

It is also alleged he set fire to a BMW car, got rid of a boot hatch from a Volvo car and a pushchair.

This was allegedly all done to conceal the murders in a bid to avoid arrest and prosecution.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal