Harris student wins prestigious Silver Pendant at The Royal National Mod

By Michelle Henderson
October 12, 2021, 6:32 pm Updated: October 12, 2021, 6:37 pm

A Harris singer is returning to her homeland triumphant after taking first place in the prestigious Silver Pendant competition.

Ellie Johnson from Tarbert has been competing at the Mod since her early days of primary school.

Now, aged 15, the singer has gone onto claim victory, winning the An Comunn Gàidhealach Silver Pendant in the girls fluent solo singing contest for 13-15-year-olds.

Speaking after her performance, Ellie said: “It was quite good. I’m happy its all over.

“I was a little bit nervous going into the competition but it was quite good.

“Not being able to be tutored due to Covid, it was very difficult but I enjoyed it.

“I enjoyed the atmosphere and seeing people again and being able to sing for them, it was lovely.”

The young performer says events such as the Mod are crucial for helping keep the traditional Gaelic language alive.

She added: “Gaelic is very important in trying to keep it alive. I really don’t want it to die out so doing things like this is really good.”

‘She is so proud of her own culture and heritage’

Her proud mum Dona, 56, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with her performances. The fact that she is so proud of her own culture and heritage shone through when she is on the stage performing.

“Ellie is very grateful to the Mod committee for giving her this opportunity to sing this year, especially through the Covid pandemic.”

Supporting The Royal National Mod

With the Mod in full swing, Highland Council’s Gaelic team have unveiled a short video in support of the festival.

An Comunn Gàidhealach have developed a blended approach to the Mod as events are taking place both virtually and face to face.

This year’s Mod provides an opportunity to highlight not only the event, but Inverness and the wider Highland area.

Councillor Calum Munro Chairman of the Gaelic Committee said “I’m delighted that the Council has developed this short video which highlights what the Highlands has to offer regarding Gaelic and its associated culture, employment opportunities and the environment.”

