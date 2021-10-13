Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Competitions at The Royal National Mod heat up as Gaels compete for Silver

By Michelle Henderson
October 13, 2021, 3:22 pm Updated: October 13, 2021, 3:56 pm

A Gaelic singer made an emotional return to the stage today, a year after singing to her mother in her final hours.

As the third day of in-person competitions got under way at the Royal National Mod in Inverness, adults from across the country competed for the prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach Silver Pendant.

The accolade is one of two up for grabs, with fellow entrants also competing for the prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal later this evening.

Among those taking to the stage at Eden Court was Rena Gertz, who came first place with a score of 185 for her chosen song in the qualifying round.

The data protection officer for Edinburgh University said it had been an emotional win following the death of her mum last year, but is looking forward to retaking the stage in the final later.

Ms Gertz said: “I was overwhelmed by emotion. I lost my mum to cancer last year and I stayed with her and I think I did my most important singing last year. I sang to her in her last hour at the hospice so this is for her as well as for me.

“She would be hugely emotional.”

Ms Gertz, from Prestonpans, added: “I like the songs in the final, I really enjoy singing them.

“I’m just going to try and do my best and try and not let nerves get the better of me.”

For the competition, male and female competitions gave renditions of two songs to secure their place in the final.

Each competitor performed one prescribed song and one of their own choosing in front of a thriving audience, before being given their scores in music and Gaelic.

Mary MacKinnon with her daughter Lisa and granddaughter Kaylimia. Picture: Sandy McCook

‘I just cannot believe it’

Mary MacKinnon, from Oban, secured the Mary Margot W.S Campbell memorial trophy in the prescribed solo singing qualifying competition.

The 58- year-old nearly withdrew just days before the competition due to family circumstances, but is thrilled to have secured a first place win followed by a place in the silver pendant final final.

Mrs MacKinnon, a singer with Oban Gaelic Choir since she was 18, said: “It just unbelievable but it feels amazing. I just cannot believe it.

“It was really touch and go whether I was going to sing but doing this competition helped me learn four new songs.”

Peter MacPherson of Inverness is the leading competitor in the qualifying stages for the Mens Silver Pendant. Picture: Sandy McCook

Men’s qualifiers

In the men’s qualifying round, Peter MacPherson from Inverness, known to many as Padraig, took first place for both his prescribed song and the song of his choosing.

He walked away with both The Catherine Ishobel Stewart Memorial Quaich and the Banks of Scotland Memorial Cup; with aims of completing the set by winning the Silver Pendant.

He said: “I’m gobsmacked.

“I took part in the Mod in Stornoway in 2016 but this is my first since then, in Inverness, on my home patch.

“I just live a couple of miles down the road. I was up at 6am getting warmed up.

“I’m going to pop home, have a bite to eat and warm up my voice again but I’m just delighted.”

Today’s competitions mark the sixth day of the nine-day festival and the first of this year’s adult events.

It follows the culmination of the children’s competitions, with young performers waking away with a host of silver awards.

James Graham, chief executive officer of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “Today marks the busiest day in the Mòd’s nine-day programme of events, with exceptional Gaelic musicianship and literary excellence to be enjoyed.

“After two successful days of children’s competitions, today it is the turn of the ladies and men as we welcome the prestigious Silver Pendant and Gold Medal competitions.”

