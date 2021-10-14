Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Needle phobic’ drug driver failed to give a sample

By Jenni Gee
October 14, 2021, 6:00 am
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A driver who refused to give a sample of blood after a roadside drug swab tested positive for cocaine claimed he was unable to comply because he was needle phobic.

Police stopped Thomas Stewart’s Ford Transit van on the A9 near Tore in the early hours of May 27 last year after seeing it driving without lights.

But when they smelled cannabis coming from inside they searched the vehicle and conducted a roadside drug wipe test on Stewart, 27, which came back positive for cocaine.

Fiscal Depute David Morton told Inverness Sheriff Court that Stewart was taken to Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness, where he was required to provide a blood sample.

“He indicated to the officers that he had a phobia of needles and was unable to provide a sample,” he said.

‘I already gave a mouth swab’

When he was subsequently charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood, Stewart replied: “I said I have a phobia of needles and I already gave a mouth swab.”

Stewart, of Druid Road, Inverness, appeared for sentencing today having previously pled guilty to the charge, along with one of drug driving.

He also admitted two charges relating to another traffic stop on August 1 2020 on Millburn Road, Inverness, where he was caught driving without insurance and carrying a small lock knife”

Defence solicitor Neil Wilson told the court that his client “regrets his actions and knows full well he should not have done what he did.”

He added: “He had no intention of using the knife.

Sheriff David Sutherland placed Stewart on a Community Payback Order with two years’ supervision and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He also disqualified him from driving on three of the charges, resulting in a total disqualification period of 18 months, which could be reduced by three months if Stewart successfully completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

