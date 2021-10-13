Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Meet the Gold Medal winners from this year’s Royal National Mod

By Lauren Robertson
October 13, 2021, 9:39 pm Updated: October 13, 2021, 9:55 pm
Gold Medal winners Mairi Aisling Callan and John Joe MacNeil. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Two Gaelic singers have been awarded the prestigious An Comunn Gàidhealach Gold Medal at this year’s Royal National Mod.

On the busiest of nine days of events and festivities, the Gold Medal competition took place in the Empire Theatre at Eden Court in Inverness.

The competition has two parts, the qualifiers and the finals.

In the qualifying rounds, held on Wednesday morning, singers had to perform one prescribed song and one song of their choice.

They were then scored out of 100 for their Gaelic and music.

In the finals on Wednesday evening, rows of people gathered to watch the finalists sing again, performing two more songs.

After dominating the competition in the qualifying rounds of the competition on Wednesday morning, it was unsurprising that Mairi Aisling Callan and John Joe MacNeil took home the gold.

“We’re all here to embrace the culture”

Miss Callan will be going home from the Mod with multiple prizes from the Gold Medal competition alone.

She was commended for her Gaelic and musicality, gaining the highest score of the two categories combined.

The singer defined her morning at the qualifiers, where she won four of those trophies, as “overwhelming.”

She is not a newcomer to the Mod by any means, having performed at them since she was five years old.

Now 20 and competing for the first time as an adult, she has come back from a five year break with a bang.

Mairi Aisling Callan with her qualifier trophies. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Miss Callan said a return to the Mod feels like second nature: “It feels so natural, I’ve known it since I was wee.”

Though she excelled in the competition, she said she doesn’t think of it that side of things when in amongst her Mod “family.”

She explained: “It’s just been nice to talk to people again, the Mod is like a community, like a family, I don’t see it as competitive.

“We’re all here to speak Gaelic, we’re all here to embrace the culture.”

After the Mod, she will return to university in Edinburgh where she is currently studying music.

“Warm community of language, music, song and being together”

Mr MacNeil, from Barra, beat two other male singers to the top spot in the Gold Medal finals.

A lot of work has gone in to preparing for the festival, which is Scotland’s largest celebration of Gaelic culture.

The hard work certainly paid off for Mr MacNeil, who also took home multiple prizes throughout the day.

He said: “I’m really really delighted, I’ve been working on my songs for a long time so it’s lovely to be able to be back singing on a stage.”

John Joe MacNeil with his qualifier winnings. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The 37-year-old said coming out of lockdown and in to the Mod has been strange, but he is happy with how it has turned out.

He said: “It’s bit nerve racking, a bit daunting to be honest because this is the first time since Covid and since lockdown but I’m really pleased.

“It’s strange but it’s so lovely to all be together.”

Mr MacNeil was among many who spoke of the family-feel of the Mod community, which has been especially important to embrace this year.

He said: “I know that not everyone is here this year and that’s totally understandable, but it’s so lovely to be back at a Mod in that warm community of language, music, song and being together.

“I think that’s really important after the two years we’ve had.”

Like Miss Callan, Mr MacNeil has competed in the Mod before.

He explained: “This was my second year in the Gold Medal final, I competed in 2017 and I won the Traditional Medal, this was my second year trying for the Gold medal.”

Mr MacNeil achieved his goal, and the Gold Medal will be going home with him tonight.

Watch all our videos from the Royal National Mod here

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]