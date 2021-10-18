Police call on the public to help trace missing 14-year-old in Inverness

Police have issued an appeal for information to help trace a missing 14-year-old from Inverness.

Kaitlyn Macdonald was last seen in the area of Caulfield Road North around 11.20am on Sunday morning.

She is described as being 5’ 4” tall with long black hair.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a black puffed jacket and white mini dress. She was in possession of a black bag with a peppa pig keyring attached to it.

Officers are urging anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101.