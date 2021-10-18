Critical Mass: cycle campaigners to hold monthly pedal power events in Inverness

Campaigners will hold mass cycle events monthly in Inverness to push for more and safer cycling routes in the city.

Around 50 people took part in the first Critical Mass bike ride over 4.5km (2.75 miles) in Inverness last week.

It will now become a regular occurrence, with a second event planned on 16 November from Falcon Square.

Earlier this month, dozens of cycle campaigners of all ages took part in a 5k ride across the city as part of the global movement Kidical Mass.

It was the second event of its kind, following a previous cycle in August.

Cycle motion at Scottish Parliament

The Critical Mass movement started in San Francisco in 1992 and has spread to hundreds of cities around the world.

It aims to secure better infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists in urban areas.

Highland MSP Ariane Burgess took part in the Inverness cycle and lodged a Scottish Parliament motion supporting the campaign.

She hopes the Highland capital will follow the likes of New York City where monthly Critical Mass campaigns helped secure cycling improvements.

“The monthly ride worked.

“(New York) now has separated cycle lanes, and major arteries like Broadway have parts completely closed off to cars.

“Councils in Scotland must act boldly now if we are to encourage more people to embrace active travel.”

She adds: “I was excited to be part of the community that is growing around Critical Mass in Inverness and note that the calls for change are coming from the ground up.

“People enjoyed the Highland Council installed Spaces for People measures that included safe active travel routes that encouraged more people to start cycling during the pandemic.

“They are hoping, not only that the council will reinstate these measures but, like New York City, will start to invest more in permanent active travel routes and well-designed 20-minute neighbourhoods.”

Mass cycle events are ‘making a difference’

In August, the council’s Inverness area committee decided to retain Spaces for People measures in Academy Street until permanent improvements are made.

It also decided to keep interventions in Riverside Way and some in Millburn Road.

However, a one-way system around the castle, including a contraflow cycle lane, was scrapped.

Kat Heath, one of the Inverness Critical Mass organisers, said the events are making a difference.

“We need something to happen and hopefully this shows the council lots of people need this.”

She adds: “A city that is designed for pedestrians, cyclists and other forms of human-powered wheels is good for business, as proven in cities that have taken the positive steps to improve their infrastructure.

“A city should design its infrastructure for the traffic it wants, not the traffic it has.

“As active travel becomes an appealing choice more people will leave their cars at home, making it easier for those who really need to travel into town by mechanised vehicle.

A city should design its infrastructure for the traffic it wants, not the traffic it has. Kat Heath

“It’s clear that our councillors can’t continue to ignore science and safety and need to invest in cycling infrastructure, public transport and park and rides.”

Changes will ‘not happen overnight’

Trish Robertson, who chairs the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, has a long-term vision for the city centre.

It includes fewer cars, improved pubic transport and is safer for walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

She said the city transport masterplan is working towards improvements.

However it will take time, money and a change in driver attitudes.

“It’s not something that’s going to happen overnight.

She adds: “People are still dependent on cars.

“We have to change that behaviour and we have to supply the infrastructure and the means to do it.

“In the meantime, we will do what we can to make things safer for cyclists because we want to promote cycling in the area.

“It’s a ‘working towards’ situation. But we can’t do it all at once. There is no magic cure.”

