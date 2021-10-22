Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Domestic abuser sent fake letter of resignation to victim’s workplace

By David Love
October 22, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 22, 2021, 6:43 pm
Inverness Sheriff Court

A man who subjected his partner to four days of domestic abuse – during which time he faked a letter of resignation to her workplace – has been ordered to pay her £1,000 in compensation.

Arkadiusz Bojda was also fined £420 after appearing for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court, where he previously admitted the course of conduct causing fear and alarm committed between June 29 and July 2 this year.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to a series of incidents over the period in their home in Dell Road, Inverness.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Sheriff David Sutherland that the woman had been out with a friend for a business meeting with a man and returned about 2am.

She said: “She joined the accused in bed and shortly after she received a message from the man complimenting her on her appearance.

“He grabbed her phone, pulled her out of bed and called her a slut and a whore in Polish, accusing her of being unfaithful.

Messages sent to friends

“Later that morning she couldn’t find her phone. He said he was keeping it to check it and left for work.

“She then discovered that £1,800 worth of cosmetics she uses for her business were missing.

“She then became aware from friends that messages apparently from her had been sent to them and a letter of resignation had been sent to her employers.

“The woman then went to stay at a friend’s house because she was frightened he would harm her.”

Defence solicitor Patrick O’Dea said: “He wants to apologise for his conduct. More happened that night that I won’t go into in open court.

“There is no prospect of a reconciliation and he is sure this will not happen again.”

